The Tennessee state primary election has concluded, with the Williamson County Election Commission reporting the results from all 25 precincts, early voting and absentee ballots.
With a total of 38,277 ballots cast between election day voting, absentee voting and early voting, Williamson County saw a 22.7% voter turnout rate - considerably less than 2018's state primary election, which saw a voter turnout rate of 37.5%.
Williamson County voters also differed in their votes significantly when compared to the majority of the state.
In the race to become the nominee for the U.S. Senate, Republican Bill Hagerty and Democrat Marquita Bradshaw went on to win their respective races. In Williamson County, however, voters went on to support different candidates in both of those races.
In the Republic Senate primary race, Williamson County voters favored Manny Sethi by a considerable margin. Sethi received 13,520 votes, whereas Hagerty received 11,990.
In the Democratic Senate primary race, James Mackler was the favorite of Williamson County voters, receiving 3,767 votes versus Bradshaw's 2,758.
The Nolensville referendum that proposed a change to the town's government from a mayor-aldermanic system to a commission system also passed overwhelmingly, with 1,910 voting in favor of the change, and 731 voting against.
View below for all the state primary election results in Williamson County.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Election Commission. The asterisk (*) indicates the candidate who won their respective race.
U.S. Senate / Republican
27,044 total votes
Clifford Adkins / 104 votes
Natasha Brooks / 323 votes
Bryon Bush / 228 votes
Roy Dale Cope / 30 votes
Terry Dicus / 33 votes
Tom Emerson Jr. / 44 votes
George S. Flinn Jr. / 406 votes
*Bill Hagerty / 11,990 votes
Jon Henry / 131 votes
Kent A. Morrell / 84 votes
Glen L. Neal Jr. / 12 votes
John E. Osborne / 37 votes
Aaron L. Pettigrew / 45 votes
David Schuster / 25 votes
Manny Sethi / 13,520
U.S. Senate / Democratic
10,425 total votes
*Marquita Bradshaw / 2,758 votes
Gary G. Davis / 602 votes
Robin Kimbrough / 2,805 votes
James Mackler / 3,767 votes
Mark Pickrell / 470 votes
U.S. House Rep. / Republican
*Mark Green / 24,314 votes
U.S. House Rep. / Democratic
*Kiran Sreepada / 9,824 votes
TN House Rep. District 61 / Republican
*Brandon Ogles / 8,157 votes
TN House Rep. District 61 / Democratic
*Sam Bledsoe / 3,203 votes
TN House Rep. District 63 / Republican
*Glen Casada / 8,441 votes
TN House Rep. District 63 / Democratic
*Elizabeth Madeira / 3,944 votes
TN House Rep. District 65 / Republican
*Sam Whitson / 6,871 votes
TN House Rep. District 65 / Democratic
*Jennifer Foley / 2,659 votes
Circuit Court Judge 21st Judicial District-Division V
*Mike Spitzer / 30,135 votes
Assessor of Property
*Brad Coleman / 30,656 votes
Sheriff
*Dusty Rhodes / 31,597 votes
City of Fairview Municipal Judge
*Shannon L. Crutcher / 957 votes
Shawn P. Sirgo / 430 votes
City of Fairview Municipal Court Clerk
*Gina Mangrum / 1,273 votes
Municipal Referendum for Nolensville
*For / 1,910 votes
Against / 731
