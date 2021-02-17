An early morning fire destroyed a home on Sycamore Road on Wednesday.
The Williamson County Rescue Squad Station 21 was dispatched to the blaze at approximately 2:37 a.m., but according to a WCRS social media post, hazardous road conditions due to this week’s ice storm delayed the arrival of first responders.
Emergency crews worked in freezing temperatures on a hilly road to suppress the fire, while the Williamson County Highway Department responded to help salt the roads for emergency crews.
The home was a total loss, but no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide support for the displaced family.
Fairview Station 31, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and Williamson County Emergency Medical Service also responded to the scene. No cause of the fire has been released.
