Auditions will be held in early January for a variety of talented folks in Williamson County wishing to appear in the first Academy Park Talent show to be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at the county’s Performing Arts Center in Franklin.
It is open to actors, comedians, dancers, group acts, musicians, singers, ventriloquists and more. Preliminary auditions, hosted by the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, will be held Saturday, Jan.4, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Sunday, Jan.5, from 2-5 p.m.; and Monday, Jan. 6, from 5:30-7p.m. Organizers are looking to feature all types of local Williamson County talent from all ages. For more information, contact Victoria.Reed@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.
The finalists will perform at the first-ever Academy Park Talent show at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center located at 112 Everbright Ave. The show will feature a variety of performances, and local celebrity judges will select the winner. Prizes will include a $100 gift certificate from Williamson County Parks and Recreation among other items! Tickets are $10 and available at https://academyparktn.wcparksandrec.com.
