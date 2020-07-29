For the first time ever, Tennesseans will be able to take advantage of two sales tax-free weekends, with the first set for this weekend.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 31, and ending on Sunday at 11:59 p.m., Aug. 2, the first sales tax holiday will see Tennesseans able to shop for school supplies, clothing, computers and other qualifying electronic devices completely tax free. The sales tax holiday applies to purchases both in-person and online, and has a few exceptions.
For a full list of items that are exempt from sales tax this weekend, click here.
Clothing
General apparel that costs $200 or less per item, such as pants, shirts, dresses and socks will all be exempt from sales tax this weekend. Items such as handbags, sports equipment and jewelry do not fall under the state’s description of clothing, and will not be exempt from sales tax.
School supplies
Much like clothing, any school and art supplies that cost $200 or less per item will be exempt from sales tax. School supplies and art supplies exempt from sales tax includes — but is not limited to — binders, books, backpacks, crayons, pencils, rulers, clay, paints and more.
Computers & Electronics
It’s under this section where Tennesseans can start to see some significant savings.
Computers for personal use that cost $3,000 and below will be exempt from sales tax. Given that the combined sales tax rate in Williamson County is 9.5%, a $3,000 computer would ordinarily net a Williamson County resident $285 in sales tax.
Tablets, smart phones and electronic readers also fall under this category as long as they cost $3,000 or less. Televisions and video game consoles fall under this category as well, and are also exempt when at a cost of $3,000 or less.
Software, printer supplies, household appliances and storage media are not exempt from sales tax.
Second tax holiday
The second tax holiday is scheduled for the following weekend from Aug.7-9, and instead of supplies focuses on restaurant sales.
From 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, all food and drink retail sales at restaurants and limited service restaurants will be exempt from sales tax.
