Tennessee Task Force 2, a combination of first responders from various agencies across Middle Tennessee, has deployed to Louisiana in preparation of landfall of Hurricane Sally.
The team includes members of the Brentwood Fire and Rescue, Franklin Fire Department, Nashville Fire Department, Murfreesboro Fire Department, Williamson County Communications, Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Works and Nashville General Services, who will serve 14-day deployment which could be extended based on conditions on the ground.
The personnel are trained in a variety of special operations including swift water rescue, urban search and rescue and establishing communication networks.
“We are called the Volunteer State because that is what we do when called upon, we help our neighbors.” NFD Director Chief William Swann said in a news release. “We all train with our neighboring agencies so when we are requested, we can work as a seamless unit to respond to communities in need.”
Most recently TNTF2 deployed to Louisiana on Aug. 27 in response to Hurricane Laura before they were canceled enroute.
According to the news release, the deployment comes at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is a function of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual-aid agreement among states and territories of the United States.
National Public Radio is reporting that the storm surge could be as high as 11 feet in some areas, along with a projected 8 to 16 inches of rain, and up to 24 inches of rain in isolated areas of the central Gulf Coast and western Florida Panhandle.
