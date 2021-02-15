Williamson County first responders have been busy over the past 24 hours as weather-related calls for service have increased.
Many of those calls involved motor vehicle accidents. The exact numbers of calls for service were not immediately available as ice and snow is continuing to impact the county.
Williamson County Emergency Management Agency External Affairs Officer Hannah Bleam said in an email that the county has mainly seen calls reporting motor vehicle accidents, citizens in need of assistance and falls of less than 10 feet.
Brentwood Police Department Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey said in an email that BPD responded to more than 40 weather-related calls, again, with most of those calls being vehicle accidents or disabled vehicles stuck in snow and ice.
Franklin Police Department Public Information Officer Charles Warner said in an email that the number of crashes on Sunday morning and afternoon was “unprecedented,” noting that they also saw a large reduction in both accidents and road travel in the city on Monday.
The reduction in accidents on Monday compared to Sunday was evident across the county as drivers began to heed warnings against travel.
“With more people staying off of the roads, we’re now seeing an unprecedentedly low number of crashes. For that, we are thankful,” Warner said.
Those warnings were sent by nearly every first responder agency in the county and region, and they continue to warn citizens to take shelter through Tuesday when the extreme weather is expected to begin to subside.
