First responder agencies across the county are urging citizens to practice safety over the Independence Day holiday, especially when using or viewing fireworks.
Consumer fireworks are banned inside of the Franklin and Brentwood city limits, and municipalities urge citizens to let the professionals handle the festivities, with professional fireworks displays scheduled throughout the county all weekend, including in Nolensville, Brentwood, Spring Hill and Franklin.
The National Fire Protection Association reported that in 2018 an estimated 19,500 fires were caused by fireworks in the United States, which resulted in five deaths, 46 injuries and $105 million in direct property damage.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission also estimates that 9,100 consumer fireworks-related injuries were seen in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2018, with 44 percent of firework-related injuries being burns that were seen in the month around July 4.
“Fireworks are responsible for thousands of fires and injuries each year,” Franklin Fire Department Fire Marshal Andy King said in an FFD news release. “In addition to causing house fires, they cause devastating burns, other injuries, and even deaths. Even sparklers burn hot enough to cause third-degree burns.”
More information about firework safety can be found here.
