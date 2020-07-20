The first stage of the 2020 election has officially begun, with early voting for the state primary and county general having kicked off on Friday, July 17.
According to data from the Williamson County Election Committee, those voting in the Republican primary showed up 44% more than those voting in the Democratic primary.
The early voting data shows that a total of 3,056 votes were cast over the weekend; 1,737 in the Republican primary, and 1,206 in the Democratic primary. Of those 3,056 votes, 1,5000 of them were cast at a voting location in person, 68 of them were cast in nursing homes and 1,438 of them were cast by mail.
Broken down by days, Friday saw 862 in-person votes in the Republican primary and 256 in-person votes in the Democratic primary. Saturday saw 310 in-person votes in the Republican primary, and 109 in-person votes in the Democratic primary.
Here are the weekend votes broken down by voting location:
- Williamson County Administrative Complex / 406 votes
- Brentwood / 429
- Nolensville / 214
- Spring Hill / 186
- Fairview / 146
- Franklin Rec Center / 169
Turnout for the first weekend of early voting was comparable to 2018. On the first day of early voting in 2018, a total of 845 in-person votes were cast compared to 2020’s 1,124. On the second day of early voting in 2018, a total of 471 in-person votes were cast compared to 2020’s 310.
Early voting will continue in Williamson County through August 1. Click here to view the Home Page guide to early voting, including voting times, locations and more.
