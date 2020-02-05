The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Flood Watch for Williamson County on Wednesday and into Thursday as storms are expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain across Middle Tennessee.
Rainfall may be heavy at times, and localized flooding is possible, which may cause fast-rising creeks and streams that may overflow their banks.
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency reminds citizens that no one should ever attempt to cross flooded roadways or paths especially in a vehicle.
According to NWS predictions temperatures will fluctuate between the low 60s and the high 40s throughout the next 24 hours.
The NWS has also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of Middle Tennessee, stating that some severe storms could impact southern Middle Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon and evening with the possibility of strong winds, small hail and frequent lightning.
Other counties included in the Flood Watch are Bedford, Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury and Wayne.
