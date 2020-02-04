At 8 p.m. Tuesday night, President Donald Trump will deliver his third State of the Union Address, with Sen. Marsha Blackburn describing the theme of the address as being "focused on comeback stories."
Featuring guests such as Tony Rankins from Ohio, an Army veteran who overcame post-traumatic stress disorder-related challenges to lead a successful life in construction trades, as well as Kelli and Gage Hake from Oklahoma, a Gold Star family who lost a husband and a father — Christopher Hake — in Iraq, persisting through adversity is one trait all of Trump's announced guests seem to share.
After learning of 44 year-old Brentwood resident David Goggins, a former Navy SEAL, Army Ranger and Air Force Tactical Air Controller who overcame his own set of challenges to accomplish his dream of serving in the U.S. Military, Blackburn was quick to invite Goggins as her own guest to Tuesday's State of the Union Address.
Goggins first served in the U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party in 1994. In the late 1990s, Goggins set his sight on becoming a Navy SEAL — however, at almost 300 pounds, Goggins was told he was too heavy to pass SEAL training. After rigorous training and exercise, Goggins had managed to drop 110 pounds in under three months, and eventually went on to join SEAL Team 5 after three attempts. Goggins would also go on to graduate from Army Ranger School in 2004.
"I think he is an amazing story - just really an ideal gift for tonight's State of the Union, which is going to be focused on comeback stories," Blackburn told the Home Page. "His accomplishments with the SEALS and the Rangers, his story of accomplishment with how he sought to get into the military... I just think that it's a story we want other people around the country to be aware of."
Beyond his military achievements, Goggins has accrued quite a few athletic achievements as well.
Goggins has completed more than 60 ultra-marathons, triathlons and ultra-triathlons, and once held the Guinness World Record for pull-ups after completing 4,030 of them in 17 hours - a feat accomplished in 2013 in Brentwood.
Beyond the world of competition, Goggins can be seen running regularly in Brentwood. Every morning at 3 a.m., Goggins said he runs 10 - 15 miles, commutes 25 miles by bike to work, get in another 5 - 8 miles during lunch, and commutes home again by bike another 25 miles.
"The American people have had such a comeback," Blackburn said. "I think when you look at David's story and the way he has overcome hardship and poverty, the way he decided if he wanted to join the military - which was a life goal for him - then he was going to have to get in physical shape... the perseverance and determination that he has exercised, I feel like it was a story worth highlighting for all of Tennessee, and for the rest of the country."
When asked what message she would like to communicate to Americans watching the address at home, Blackburn said "that the American dream is alive and well."
"Our goal should be to keep this nation free and prosperous so that our children can continue to dream those big dreams, and then work to make those dreams come true."
