The Williamson County Republican Party announced Monday that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be a featured guest during an upcoming event in Franklin.
Scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, the event is called "The Best is Yet to Come: A Night with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo," and will be held at the Cool Springs Embassy Suites in Franklin.
A retired United States Army officer, Pompeo began his career in politics as a Kansas state representative in 2011. A former critic of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, Pompeo became one of Trump's most loyal supporters after he became the Republican presidential nominee in 2016.
Pompeo was appointed by Trump as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2017, and was later nominated and confirmed as the Secretary of State the following year.
After his tenure as Secretary of State ended earlier this year, Pompeo has since become a Fox News contributor, and has remained a vocal supporter of Trump.
General admission to the event is $125 and includes a sit-down dinner, with other tickets for reserved tables and private early admission ranging in cost. To purchase tickets to the event online, click here.
