The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 41-year-old Marco Atilano who they said is missing.
According to an FPD news release, Atilano was last seen in Franklin in March and his family is concerned about his safety.
Police didn't release any further information, but they are asking that anyone with information about Atilano or his missing black GMC truck with tinted windows and license plate number 84 BA 74, contact police at (615) 794-2513 or by submitting an anonymous eTip here.
