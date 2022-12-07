The City of Franklin has begun a five-year update to their Envision Franklin Plan.
According to a city news release, the update will continue through 2023, and builds on the 2017 plan which was previously adopted by the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission to guide the growth of Franklin using a city-wide vision.
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a contract with Rundell Ernstberger and Associates during their Oct. 11 meeting which will see REA work with city staff to update the Master Plan.
The city expects this project will be worked on throughout 2023, with a public workshop to take place an an unannounced date in "early 2023."
“This update is very important for the future growth of our community,” Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. “One of the keys to Franklin’s success has been good, consistent, long-term land use planning. Envision Franklin is an important guiding document that allows us to grow in ways that will enhance our community and continue to make Franklin a desirable community to live, work, and raise a family.”
The city said that the goal of the five-year update is to evaluate the effectiveness of Envision Franklin and revise to ensure the outcomes continue to follow the vision of the City.
The update aims to evaluate areas where the plan has been successful and where there may be a need for refinement, based on the following:
1. Identification of changing conditions, trends, or new approaches.
2. Evaluation of policies to determine their effectiveness and relevance to current conditions and trends.
3. Necessary adjustments due to changes in state law.
4. Assessment of Plan amendments and/or any other deviations from the Plan to determine if there is a pattern of emerging changes.
More information about the Envision Franklin Plan and the five-year update can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.