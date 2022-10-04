The Franklin Fire Department (FFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a townhome in the Del Rio Commons, located on Alexander Drive, early Tuesday morning.
The residence was home to two occupants as well as a pet dog, but all three made it out safely. However, they have been displaced due to an estimated $240,000 worth of damage.
The firefighters were dispatched just before 1 a.m. according to the FFD release. The fire, which had fully involved the end unit, was prevented from spreading to the interior of the four adjoining homes.
Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins said the neighboring units did receive some exterior damage, but remain habitable. Jenkins says the fire appeared to start on the exterior patio, spreading to the rest of the house.
The FFD release said that the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents and that the townhomes are not equipped with automatic fire sprinklers.
