The Franklin Police Department arrested two teens suspected in string of vehicle burglaries early Thursday morning.
According to an FPD news release, police responded to the Berry Farms neighborhood at 5:10 a.m. after a citizen reported seeing vehicle burglaries, but FPD said that the suspects moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood before they arrived.
"Arriving officers quickly spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle took off but was quickly disabled when nearby officers used spike strips to flatten the getaway vehicle’s tires," the news release reads.
Police said that three people ran from the disabled car, and they arrested an unidentified 17-year-old person from Nashville at the scene and a second unidentified juvenile hours later at 11:15 a.m.
Police said that a handgun was found and the car had been stolen from Clarksville with "recently stolen property from several vehicles" found inside the vehicle.
"Detectives are working to determine how many of them were committed by these teens. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Brentwood Police provided invaluable ground and K9 assistance during the incident," the news release reads.
FPD said that around a dozen vehicle burglaries had been reported in the two days leading up to the arrest, and they are asking residents to remember to lock their cars and remove valuables including guns from them.
Due to the ages of the suspects, no further information was released.
