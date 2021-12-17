The Franklin Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies are reminding citizens to practice personal safety as the holiday season enters its final weeks.
"Safeguarding a community is everyone’s responsibility, and citizens play a big role in deterring crime," FPD said in a news release, specifically noting the threat of automobile burglaries in shopping centers.
CRIME PREVENTION TIPS:
- Do not leave valuables in your vehicle, i.e. purses, packages, backpacks, phones, computers, tablets, money, credit cards, guns, etc.
- If you have visitors staying at your home or in a nearby hotel, have them bring their belongings in, especially at night.
- Lock your vehicle.
- Never leave your vehicle running and unattended.
- Keep deliveries from being stolen by package thieves by having them delivered to your work or stay-at-home neighbor’s house instead of having them left, unattended, on your front porch.
- Avoid setting your purse or wallet in a shopping cart, and be sure to keep your purse zipped or snapped.
WAYS TO STAY INFORMED:
- FranklinPDnews.com: You can opt-in with your email address to get email alerts the moment Franklin Police publish new information.
- Follow Franklin Police on Twitter
- Subscribe to Nixle Citizen Alerts to get information that Franklin Police need residents to know about & take immediate action on. Those alerts are few and far between…probably less than a dozen a year. Just text your zip code to 888777 to opt-in.
- Nextdoor.com: Search for your neighborhood and opt-in. Franklin Police share geographically-based info there when they need to get word to a specific neighborhood or two.
- If you’ve ever been curious about what crime looks like in and around your Franklin neighborhood, you can visit Franklin PD’s CityProtect.com and enter your address. The search is highly customizable, so you can get a good understanding of recent and historical incidents in areas of town that matter most to you.
FPD ask that citizens report suspicious activity by calling (615) 794-2513.
