A section of downtown Franklin will be closed on the evening of Monday, Oct. 31, in order to provide a safe environment for trick or treaters for Halloween.
According to a city news release, West Main Street and Fair Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between 7th and 11th Avenues and 9th Avenues between Natchez Street and Highway 96 West from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
The Franklin Police Department is encouraging parents, children, drivers and all community members to use caution while celebrating Halloween this weekend.
FPD said that they will also be checking the homes of registered sex offenders.
"Registered sex offenders being supervised by the Tennessee Department of Corrections must be home and remain inside beginning at 6 pm on Halloween night," the city said in the release. "They may not have their porch lights on, are forbidden from decorating their home, dressing in costume, opening their door for trick-or-treaters, or attending fall festivals or parties."
