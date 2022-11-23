Franklin Road (State Route 6) in Williamson County now has five lanes of traffic open, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, but some work remains to complete the multi-year construction project.
According to a Tennessee Department of Transportation news release, on Monday, Nov. 28, construction crews will close the outside northbound lane to complete final work to the shoulder and multi-use path along the road.
That lane closure is expected to remain in place for several few weeks, depending on weather conditions.
As previously reported, TDOT will suspend all lane closures on state highways and interstates during the Thanksgiving holiday in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state.
