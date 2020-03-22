Beginning Monday, March 23, the Franklin Special School District will offer free daily breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under using a drive-thru system.
According to a news release, FSSD will hand out breakfast and lunch together each weekday to children, regardless of if they typically receive free, reduced or full pay meals through school.
No identification is required, but the United States Department of Agriculture does require children to be present to receive the meals, which will come packaged together in one daily stop.
The drive-through program will be set up at the Poplar Grove School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Liberty Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Poplar Grove School is located at 2959 Del Rio Pike in Franklin, and cars should enter at the 2959 Del Rio Pike driveway and follow signs to the back of the building.
Liberty Elementary School is located at 600 Liberty Pike in Franklin.
For anyone unable to drive through the two locations, meals will also be delivered to select locations in the district Monday-Friday until school reopens.
Again, per USDA requirements, children must be present to accept the meals, and The district asks that recipients be ready for delivery five minutes before/after the posted time as these times are approximate.
Delivery times and locations are as follows:
East Franklin
Hickory Drive: 11 a.m.
Liberty Oaks: 11:05 a.m.
Ash Drive – Chestnut Lane: 11:15 a.m.
Central Franklin
Acton Street and Short Court: 11:00 a.m.
Park Street: 11:05 a.m.
Franklin Estates (pool): 11:20 a.m.
Robin Hill Road: 11:35 a.m.
Cherokee Place: 11:40 a.m.
