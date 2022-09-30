The City of Franklin has unveiled updates to the city's two free parking garages, which now help drivers know which spots are open.
According to a city news release, the new parking guidance system from InDect Performance Counts uses ultrasonic mini sensors (UMS) and features green, red, and blue LED light indicators above each parking space, indicating open, occupied, and handicapped parking spaces respectively.
"The UMS is the most accurate technology in the parking industry, utilizing ultrasonic waves to detect parking availability," the news release reads.
The previous counter was developed in-house with video technology and was not reliable. The new InDect Performance Count system is more dependable and allows downtown visitors to check available spots online prior to arrival.
The project cost $294,000 and was funded from a portion of the city’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act.
