While Nashville has celebrated its own dedicated Pride festival for more than 30 years, this January saw the announcement that Williamson County would be getting its own Pride event at the Franklin Theater come June.
However, due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Franklin's first ever Pride event has been postponed to next year on June 6, 2021.
Organized by the Franklin chapter of Parents, Friends and Allies United with LGBT+ People (PFLAG), a nonprofit organization founded in 1973 that also happens to be among the largest LGBTQ+ organizations in the country, the event's organizers Ginny Bailey and Robert McNamara announced the rescheduling in a joint statement on Tuesday.
"We look forward to our fabulous Franklin Pride in 2021," reads the joint statement. "In the meantime, stay safe, stay well. Pride is for Everyone."
The Franklin Pride event would have included a "Children's Story Hour," a screening of the film Invisible, and live musical performances.
McNamara also confirmed with the Home Page that all of the event's performers and donors were onboard to participate in the event in 2021.
