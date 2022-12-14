Franklin’s historic Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church is preparing for their 154th year with the restoration of the church's century-old bell tower.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, community and government leaders joined with the Shorter Chapel congregation to celebrate the milestone, which included remarks from Shorter Chapel AME Church Pastor Dr. Kenneth Hill, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Tennessee Historical Commission member Doris McMillan.
“We stand together worshiping at working together to preserve the historic integrity and legacy of this site,” Rev. Hill told the packed church.
The African Methodist Episcopal Church is the oldest African-American denomination in the United States, and in 1868, former enslaved African Americans created a sanctuary called Shorter Chapel.
Shorter Chapel AME Church was originally located on Second Avenue South at Church Street in what was once the Franklin First United Methodist Church building.
Franklin First UMC moved to its location on Fourth Avenue and sold the building to African-American worshippers for $1,500, before the congregation again outgrew their space and relocated to their current location on Natchez Street in 1925.
“It is a beautiful thing to be part of a legacy here in Williamson County with African-American citizens, and the support they have from a general population," McMillan said.
“It is the legacy and strength of our faith," McMillan continued. "Anyone that knows the Black church, and knows the presence of the Black being -- It is our faith. It is the things that brought us the mystery of the gospel that carried the slaves from the plantation to where you are seated today.”
The Shorter Chapel bell tower was first used in the early 20th century but had recently fallen into disrepair, with the congregation setting out in the winter of 2016 to restore the century-old bell tower.
