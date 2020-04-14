A Freeze Warning has been issued for Williamson County Tuesday by the National Weather Service, whose meteorologists anticipate temperatures dropping into the low 30s early Wednesday morning.
With no rain forecasted, icy conditions aren’t expected to pose any serious threat to Williamson County drivers, though those with newly planted vegetation may want to take precautions.
“We expect [temperatures] to be below freezing across the majority of the area starting at [1 a.m.],” said National Weather Service meteorologist Faith Borden. “Mainly because it's into the growing season and people have plants in the ground, that's the reason why [we issued the Freeze Warning]. As we go through the night, Nashville Metro will drop down to about 33 degrees. Right around sunrise is when it's going to be the coldest, about 32 [degrees].”
The Freeze Warning will be in effect from 1 - 9 a.m. Wednesday. Potential impacts from freezing temperatures, as listed by the National Weather Service, include crop killing conditions and possible damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The National Weather Service advises Williamson County residents to take proactive steps to protect tender plants from the cold, and to drain outdoor water pipes and in-ground sprinkler systems.
