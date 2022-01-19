State Rep. Glen Casada, who represents Williamson County as part of Tennessee's 63rd district, filed on Monday to run for Williamson County clerk, a position currently held by Jeff Whidby.
Whidby's grandmother, Elaine Anderson, previously held the position from 1988-2019 before resigning due to health concerns. The Williamson County Commission appointed Anderson's grandson Whidby following her resignation, with Whidby also filing to run again for the position later this year.
Casada has represented Tennessee District 63 in the State House since 2003, and was voted by his colleagues to serve as House Speaker in 2017. Casada would later resign as House Speaker in 2019 amid scandal.
Early last year, Casada's home was raided by the FBI for as-of-yet unknown reasons, and last week, the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance announced plans to subpoena Casada as part of an investigation into a mysterious political action committee (PAC).
Called Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC, Casada told the Home Page he had no connection to the PAC whatsoever.
The duties of county clerk position include general assistance to the Williamson County Commission, including preparing meeting packets, issuing business licenses and collecting taxes. In the 2021-22 Williamson County budget, the salary of the position is listed as being $135,013.
The Williamson County general election will be held Thursday, Aug. 4. The voter registration deadline is July 5, with early voting scheduled from July 15-30.
To register to vote online, click here.
