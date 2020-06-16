Leaders of General Motors have hit the pause button on adding back a third shift at their Spring Hill plant, citing both “near-term supply constraints and the need to further evaluate market conditions.”
The 2,000-acre Spring Hill complex, which assembles a number of models and engines, has seen increased market demand in recent years.
Its third shift was added back after a short absence in the spring of 2018 and brought with it about 700 workers.
At this point, company officials told WSMV on Monday, there is no timeline to bring them back from their COVID-induced absence. About 3,000 other workers have been back on the job in Spring Hill since early this month.
