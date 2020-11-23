Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee will join staff at The Well Outreach food pantry in Spring Hill Monday afternoon to help distribute Thanksgiving meals to those in need, according to The Well's executive director Shelly Sassen.
An annual tradition for The Well, last year saw the nonprofit distribute 125 full Thanksgiving meals to those in need. This year, in light of the increased demand brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Well will be giving out 300 full Thanksgiving meals.
"This year we dreamt really big and prepared to give away 300 (meals), so we've tripled our amount of offering that we're giving away," Sassen said.
"We're partnering with Thompson's Station Church; it's going to be a full Thanksgiving dinner, including even the foil pan, the turkey, pumpkin pie, dinner rolls, cream corn, green bean casserole, all of that."
This year will see the Thanksgiving giveaway take shape as a contactless drive-thru event, with those in need having their vehicles filled up with Thanksgiving meals at The Well's Main Street facility.
At this point, all Thanksgiving meals have already been claimed.
