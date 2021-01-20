An executive order made in December that limited indoor public gatherings to ten people was extended by Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday, and will now remain in effect until Feb. 27.
Originally announced on Dec. 20, 2020, Lee issued the original executive order just as new daily COVID-19 case rates had climbed in Tennessee to the single highest in the nation.
According to the order, Tennesseans "shall not in any event be in a group of ten or more persons in an indoor public place for the purposes of social gatherings, activities or events." The mandate also applies to sporting events.
Tennesseans may, in fact, gather publicly indoors in groups larger than ten granted they are able to be separated into smaller groups that are able to maintain proper distance from each other.
Funerals, weddings and places of worship are no considered social gatherings under the executive order, and thus are not required to adhere to the limit of ten people.
