Tennessee's state of emergency has been extended once again by Gov. Bill Lee, who announced the extension Friday afternoon.
The state of emergency has been extended by two weeks to Nov. 19, and comes during a time of dwindling COVID-19 cases across the state.
As of Nov. 4, Tennessee's weekly average of new COVID-19 cases was under 1,000, a dramatic improvement over the state's numbers in September. The weekly average as of Sep. 13 was more than 10,000 cases.
Williamson County has also seen a dramatic improvement in the number of reported COVID-19 cases, with the weekly average of new cases as of Nov. 4 being just 30, a dramatic improvement over Sept. 13's weekly average of 291.
As of last week, Williamson County's largest hospital, Williamson Medical Center, was treating just three patients for COVID-19, with none of them being treated in the intensive care unit.
I am placing a two-week extension on the current state of emergency as we continue analyzing impacts of recent legislation & how it affects certain provisions. pic.twitter.com/8RKHpDZy13— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) November 5, 2021
