While the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 are at drastically lower rates in Tennessee when compared to the pandemic's height in December, Gov. Bill Lee issued over the weekend an executive order extending the state's state of emergency through the end of August.
Tennessee's state of emergency has been in effect since first being issued on March 12, 2020.
In December, Tennessee recorded its single-highest day in terms of new COVID-19 cases, with the Tennessee Department of Health reporting more than 11,000 new cases in a single day on Dec. 20. Williamson County saw its peak in new cases earlier this year with more than 350 new cases reported on Jan. 7.
While Williamson County has seen a dramatic decrease in the number of new daily cases in the last few months, with July alone seeing four days with zero new cases, number have been on the rise in recent weeks as concerns grow over the Delta Variant of COVID-19.
On July 29, 111 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Williamson County, with Williamson Medical Center seeing a recent rise in the number of COVID-19 patients being treated.
To read the executive order in its entirety, click here.
