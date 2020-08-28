On Friday Gov. Bill Lee issued three executive orders, which extend the state of emergency in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and allow for continued modifications to a variety of provisions and regulations in business and government functions.
Executive order 59 extends certain provisions from previous executive orders 36, 38, 49, 50, 54 and 55, including continued activation of the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan, suspending inspections of healthcare facilities, allowing pharmacists to process prescriptions remotely, allowing local governments to extend and enforce mask mandates and allowing for the construction of temporary quarantine and isolation facilities.
Executive order 60 allows for government bodies to continue to hold electronic meetings, while executive order 61 extends the ability for the notarization and witnessing of document documents.
A full list of Lee's executive orders can be found here.
The state of emergency is in place until Sept. 30.
