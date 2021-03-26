Tennessee Kids Belong, a Franklin-based nonprofit committed to ending the foster care crisis across the state, recently announced it is helping to lead the new TN Fosters Hope campaign launched this week by Gov. Bill Lee.
According to an article in the TKB newsletter, this foster care initiative is a collaborative partnership between the Department of Children's Services, the Governor's Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, Tennessee Kids Belong, and Show Hope.
"When we join forces with the faith community and trusted partners like Tennessee Kids Belong and Show Hope, we can help Tennessee foster kids find permanent, loving homes," Lee said. "I am calling on the faith community to join us as we work to build one of the most adoption-friendly states in the country."
Goals for the initiative include:
- Establishing a network of churches statewide to support the foster and adoptive needs of their communities.
- Recruiting and certifying families who can care for foster children with increased needs.
- Building pathways for full DCS custody children to find permanent adoption.
"TN Fosters Hope is bringing such synergy and collaboration,” Kristin Allender, TKB's executive director, said. “We truly believe the experiences and outcomes of children in foster care will be positively impacted, but it's going to take all of us. Tennessee Kids Belong is thrilled to help houses of worship, businesses and individuals find their unique roles."
Gov. Lee emphasized in the announcement that together everyone can make a difference in the life trajectories of children in foster care.
