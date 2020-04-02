With the onslaught of news about the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to feel lost in the topics of businesses closing, schools in limbo and hospitals beyond capacity as the numbers of patients in the United States and world rise rapidly.
At the time of writing this (9 a.m. on April 2, 2020) the US has 214,461 confirmed cases and 4,841 deaths reported.
While much attention has rightfully been given to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the crisis, for those directly impacted by the death of a family member, a friend, a neighbor and a loved one, the crisis does not stop at death.
Helping Families Grieve and Heal
For Pam Stephens, Co-Owner and Funeral Director at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Franklin, the virus has become more than just the stress of possible illness, but has also changed how she and her colleagues are able to help families through the grieving process.
Stephens’ parents and her two brothers stared the business in 1980 — she joined the business 25 years ago and now has a third-generation of family members helping to run the independent business.
Stephens said that in addition to standard health and safety regulations funeral homes adhere to they have have started following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as guidelines laid out by Gov. Bill Lee.
These guidelines have impacted services by allowing no more than 10 people at memorial services and has resulted in some families postponing traditional memorial services until after the public health crisis has ended, a date that is currently to be determined.
“Families are having private family graveside-services only and it has just been so hurtful to sit and meet with a family and give them this direction that our hands are tied and we have to abide by the rules set forth by our elected officials,” Stephens said. “It’s a scary time, but we are here for the families.”
Stephens said that the worst part of the changes for her has been the lack of personal connection and physical contact that they normally have with mourners from a handshake to a hug, little things that can mean so much for someone grieving.
“The hardest part for us has been the physical, loving nature that all of us have in this building and to not be able to love on the families like we always do,” Stephens said.
The virus has also meant that family and friends who do attend services have been forced to watch from afar while sitting in their vehicles at the cemetery or viewing services via a livestream.
Stephens said that although their ability to help has been altered some, they are finding new ways to help such as cutting and donating fabric that will soon be made into masks for local medical workers who are in critical need of the supplies.
“We’re just trying to help in every way that we can because we are not just funeral directors, we are involved in our community to help out in every way that we can,” Stephens said. “We have an annual community Easter Sunrise service that we’ve had for over 50 years that we’ve had to cancel. It’s just so sad. Not only can we not serve the families that are directly needing us, but we can’t do a lot of things community-wise that we do.”
Another local funeral director adapting to the new challenges is John Kreft, who is new owner of Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Brentwood.
Kreft has worked in the industry for more than 25 years in the suburbs of Chicago before coming to Brentwood in December.
Kreft said that the current crisis is the worst that he’s ever experienced, adding that so far they have postponed four full services instead having only grave-side services with less than 10 people and other mourners sitting in their vehicles at a distance, adding that families have been understanding of the restrictions.
“Families have been very understanding with everything going on and understanding about the postponement. I’m just thinking on their behalf of them going through the grieving process with them having to deal with that right now, but then also having to go through it down the road once services are scheduled for them,” Kreft said.
Kreft said that so far they have not had any livestreamed services, but it’s something that they are exploring with the help of churches who may already have the equipment and infrastructure for online services.
Uncertain Challenges Ahead
As as the death toll rises and the scope of the health crisis becomes more clear by the hour with the White House projecting a staggering 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in U.S., the role of funeral homes may change once again to deal with the very real possibility of mass-casualty events.
Stephens said that these events, while rare, are something that funeral directors, funeral homes, medial professionals and government agencies prepare for and discuss evolving situations and challenges, adding that she has been receiving daily communications from professional associations such as the National Funeral Directors Association, TN Funeral Directors Association and the Cemetery Association of Tennessee and Burial Services.
Resources such as Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams are also available through the US Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate efforts during mass-casualty events.
These teams are made up of funeral directors, medical examiners, pathologists, forensic anthropologists, finger print specialists, forensic odontologists, dental assistants, administrative specialists, and security specialists, and, according to their website, help to supplement local resources at the request of local authorities.
While there is no confirmation that this has take place yet, the resources are available in a situation that continues to grow more serious, with instances of massive medical responses already rolling out across the country such as a field hospital that has been set up in New York City’s Central Park and Tennessee preparing to convert preparing college dorms, hotels and other buildings into makeshift hospital facilities.
Coping and Hope
Both Stephens and Kreft said that the changes to funerals could have the consequence of extending the grieving process or having multiple experiences of grief for mourners.
“The grieving process is going to be a lot longer through this,” Stephens said. “It’s tough to get through this anyway, but dealing with this in addition to the loss of a loved one, it’s going to take some time for people to recover.”
And with that extension of grief both Stephens and Kreft said that it’s important to stay connected to friends and family and support each other through these difficult times.
“The best thing that I would suggest right now is that even if you can’t be with your family right now, stay in touch with your family. Keep in touch with them over the phone or computer-wise or anything like that just so that you don’t isolate yourself too much during the grieving process,” Kreft said.
Stephens said having faith was also essential to getting through this time.
“Have a strong faith and reach out whether it’s a phone call, an email, signing the registry book online or sending a balloon or flowers to the funeral home or just something that the family knows that you’re thinking of them, but mostly just staying in contact with them because it’s the days ahead where they’re going to need people," Stephens said.
