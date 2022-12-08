At least 1,306 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville this year, a record number according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
That number, which only consists of reported thefts, was announced by MNPD in a Dec. 6 news release which also revealed that 70% of all guns reported stolen in the city have come from vehicles.
In 2021, a total of 1,305 guns were reported stolen from vehicles in Nashville.
The department "strongly encourages Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables -- especially guns, and REMOVE THE KEYS," they said in a release.
MNPD has taken several steps in 2022 to curb the number of guns that could potentially be stolen, including hosting a gun buyback in August which saw 76 firearms, 45 of them pistols, exchanged with citizens for $50 Kroger gift cards.
