As the state begins its phased reopening, Gov. Bill Lee announced on Tuesday that gyms in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be allowed to reopen on Friday, May 1.
Counties excluded from Lee's announcement are Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties.
In a release from the Economic Recovery Group, a group picked by Lee and his administration tasked with managing the state’s reopening, the announcement comes with a handful of safety recommendations.
“Exercise is incredibly important for the physical and mental health of our population, and we want Tennesseans to have access to safe environments where they can exercise as appropriate,” Lee said in a statement. “These guidelines outline best practices in keeping with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and health experts for gyms to reopen in a way that will keep their employees and customers safe.”
Safety measures recommended by Lee’s administration include gym and workout facilities opening at just 50 percent capacity, implementing social distancing guidelines, as well as staff conducting regular disinfecting of equipment every two hours. Additionally, it was recommended that all basketball courts, locker rooms, showers, saunas and other enclosed or highly trafficked areas remain closed for the immediate future.
Regarding guests, Lee’s administration suggests screening all customers upon entry to gyms, with the “best practice” being “temperature checks for every customer,” with those with temperatures above 100.4 recommended not to be permitted on the premises.
For the entirety of the recommendations, click here.
