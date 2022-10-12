Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury has named Kim Randell as CEO and Jennee Galland as President and COO following the departure of Becket Moore after a decade of serving in the roles of President and COO.
According to a Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) news release, the pair bring more than 40 years of combined nonprofit experience to the housing non-profit.
“It is unusual for a job to give employees the privilege of giving back and offering hand-up to deserving families," Moore said in the news release. "I feel blessed to have worked with such an organization for the last 10 years. I am confident in Kim, Jennee, and all the staff members to move the organization forward and continue to serve the mission. Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am thankful to all those that have kindly touched our work through the years."
Randell previously served as HFHWM Chief Development Officer, and Galland previously served as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer, duties which they will continue to address in their new roles.
HFHWM specifically states that Randell will focus on community partnerships, board development, communications, and fundraising, while Galland will oversee internal operations and programs.
“Kim and I have worked side-by-side at HFHWM for a decade and have worn almost every hat in the organization,” Galland said. “We are excited to lead our amazing team as we look for new and creative ways to meet the urgent need for affordable housing in our community."
"Jennee and I have a solid working relationship," Randell added. "We count it as a blessing that while we are very different from one another, we respect the strengths that one another brings to the partnership."
HFHWM called the "co-leadership model" an "emerging trend post-COVID."
“While the dual-leadership model is progressive, Kim and Jennee’s experiences and personalities complement each other in such a way that made this transition the natural next step for the affiliate," HFHWM Board of Directors President Kurt Alexander said. "Their history of collaboration and mutual support gives us confidence that this operating model will allow the affiliate to continue growing and serving our community."
In Spring 2023, HFHWM will break ground on homes in their first Habitat for Humanity neighborhood in Columbia, a three-year project that aims to provide affordable housing for 27 local families.
One of these homes will be the affiliate’s first Zero-Net Energy (ZNE) home sponsored by Atmos Energy, which are designed to "significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make energy bills more affordable for homeowners."
HFHWM is one of four local housing organizations collaborating for The Franklin Hill Project which aims to construct a community of more than 35 affordable townhomes in Franklin.
