Drivers in Williamson County are advised to drive cautiously Thursday night and Friday morning by the National Weather Service (NWS), who on Thursday evening issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Williamson County due to anticipated snowfall.
Also issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for the county, the NWS warned that Tennessee areas in the Cumberland Plateau Region could see anywhere from one to two inches of snowfall. Being west of this region, Williamson County can only expect to see up to a quarter of inch of snow, if any at all.
Nevertheless, temperatures are expected to drop to freezing levels Thursday night into Friday morning, so driver are still advised by the NWS to "please exercise caution while driving on area roadways."
