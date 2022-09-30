Neighborhood Health is now offering free flu shots as well as bivalent COVID-19 booster shots, regardless of insurance status.
Those six months and older are encouraged to get a flu shot this year, and those 12 years and older to get the bivalent booster shot, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Patients can receive both shots at the same time, and Neighborhood Health encourages those wishing to receive the vaccines to make an appointment.
“We hope that everyone in the community will protect themselves and their loved ones and schedule an appointment to be vaccinated,” said Brian Haile, CEO of Neighborhood Health. “There are no restrictions as far as income or other requirements: We simply want to keep our community safe by providing access and availability to these vaccinations.”
Decode Health expands roles of two advisers
Nashville-based health technology company Decode Health announced that two of their employees will expand their roles in the company. Both had served as advisers to the company previously.
Franklin R. Cockerill will serve as the company’s chief medical officer and join the board of directors. He is a founding partner of health care consulting firm Trusted Health Advisors and previously served as CEO, chief medical officer and board director of Chicago-based telehealth company Analyte Health. Cockerill will be working remotely from Chicago.
Don Hardison will serve as board chairman. Hardison most recently served as president, CEO and board member of San Diego-based diagnostic test company Biotheranostics. He also served on the board of genomics company IQuity, which was founded by Decode Health and recently combined operations to operate under one name. He will work remotely from Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
"Over the years, Don and Frank have provided invaluable support and strategic guidance as we launched and developed Decode Health," said Chase Spurlock, co-founder and CEO of Decode Health. "We're honored they have accepted our invitation to expand their roles within the company. Their guidance and deep health care experience will strengthen our efforts to build a growing ecosystem of diagnostic, pharmaceutical and technology partners to advance precision medicine and improve health outcomes."
Decode was launched in 2019, and during 2020, the company developed a predictive artificial intelligence platform to identify emerging trends in the COVID-19 outbreak.
Compassus names COO
Hospice and home-based care provider Compassus has named Laura Templeton chief operating officer. She has been with the company for more than 10 years and most recently served as senior vice president and chief clinical operations officer.
“Laura has proven herself throughout her career as an innovative, driven and compassionate leader,” said Compassus CEO David Grams. “She brings a true enterprise perspective and a unique ability to inspire our team members to excel.”
Earlier this year, the company named Grams its new CEO to replace Jim Deal. Grams had previously served as president of the company. Compassus also named Kathy Winn as senior vice president and chief marketing officer in July.
