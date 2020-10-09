AccuReg, a Mobile, Ala.-based health care technology solutions company that recently moved its Nashville office to Cool Springs in Franklin, announced it has hired a new chief growth officer.
Conrad Coopersmith, who has more than 20 years’ experience managing high-performing health care technology teams, will lead AccuReg’s sales, account management and business development efforts.
According to a press release from AccuReg — which offers a full suite of front-end revenue cycle management solutions for hospitals — Coopersmith will help further position the company’s industry-leading software as the preeminent choice for hospitals seeking to increase revenue, patient satisfaction and engagement by eliminating denials, decreasing unnecessary costs, providing accurate out-of-pocket cost estimates and increasing cash collected pre-service.
Recently, Coopersmith served as chief sales officer at Intermedix, an R1 company, and prior to that he was national vice president of McKesson Connected Care & Analytics.
“Conrad’s deep experience developing strong, successful teams will serve our company well as AccuReg continues to accelerate its growth,” said Paul Shorrosh, founder and chief executive officer. “Whether directly working with providers or developing channel partnerships, he will lead our growth to help hospitals across the country increase patient financial satisfaction, operating efficiency and cash collections.”
AccuReg’s patient access solutions were ranked first in the market for the third consecutive year in 2020 by Black Book Research. With its focus on helping customers realize cost and efficiency gains by improving patient access versus the traditional collections-focused revenue cycle approach, the company is powering rapid growth.
