The Williamson County Health Department will end COVID-19 testing at the Williamson County Agricultural Center and will now be offered by appointment only at the Franklin Clinic as COVID-19 vaccine distribution increases.
According to a WCHD news release, the change in both operation hours and location will begin on Monday, March 22.
WCHD administered PCR COVID-19 testing will exclusively be offered by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Franklin Clinic, located at 1324 West Main St. in Franklin.
To schedule an appointment, call (615) 794-1542.
WCHD will also distribute Everlywell self-test kits on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and they will also be available upon request at the Fairview Clinic, located at 2629 Fairview Boulevard in Fairview.
The health department will continue to administer free COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Ag Center.
