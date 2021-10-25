The Williamson County Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to seniors and immunocompromised adults.
According to a WCHD news release, the booster shots will become available starting today, and will be eligible to adults 65 years old and older as well as to anyone 18 or older who have underlying medical conditions, live in long-term care facilities or who work or live "in high-risk settings."
People who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot six months after they've received their second dose.
People who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible and recommended to get a booster two months after their initial vaccine.
Recipients are able to choose their vaccine booster dose, but currently the county only has the Pfizer dose available.
The booster shots are available at the Williamson County Agriculture Center from Monday-Friday from 1–3 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged but not required, and booster vaccines are also widely available from pharmacies and medical clinics across the county.
More information about the booster dose can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.