As temperatures continue to climb in Williamson County, with the last six days having all been above 90 degrees, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for Williamson County Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It advises all residents to practice caution if working or spending time outside.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors," reads the NWS' heat advisory. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."
Temperatures Thursday are expected to reach a high of 95 degrees, and when factoring in humidity, will see a heat index value as high as 104 degrees.
The NWS further advises residents to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible, and to take frequent breaks when doing outdoor work to either shaded or air conditioned environments.
Temperatures are expected to remain high throughout the week, with Friday seeing a high of 93 degrees, Saturday a high of 92 degrees and Sunday a high of 84 degrees with a likely chance of thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.