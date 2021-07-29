The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a second Heat Advisory for Williamson County, with heat index values expected to reach as high as 108 degrees Friday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Concurrently, the NWS has also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday in Williamson County due to the potential for strong thunderstorms that may be possible during Friday afternoon and through the early evening hours of Sunday.
This week's first heat advisory expired Thursday at 7 p.m., and saw heat index values rise to as high as 104 degrees.
As with all of its heat advisories, the NWS advises those who will be outside to take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas, to wear lightweight, loose-fitted clothing and to stay hydrated.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors," reads the NWS' heat advisory. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."
While temperatures will reach highs in the low 90s this weekend, the NWS anticipates next week to be slightly cooler, with both Sunday and Monday seeing an anticipated high of 85 degrees.
