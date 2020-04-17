In mid-2018, I was offered a position with the Williamson Home Page as a reporter. Though I lived in Texas at the time, I studied the website and decided I would accept the offer, and within a few weeks, had made the trip down to Williamson County.
Like many of you, I’m a transplant here. My father served in the U.S. Navy, and so much of my youth was spent moving every so often as his orders would change; California, Cuba, Spain, and then finally, Texas.
After finishing high school and college in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, the urge to begin the next stage of my life in a whole new setting returned, and similar to throwing a dart at a map, I applied to reporter jobs in nearly every state.
Although I was excited to experience a whole new city and state, like all new experiences, I had my reservations. How open would people who had lived in Tennessee their whole lives be to a newcomer? Would the area’s exuberant wealth be reflected in the demeanor of the average resident?
Almost immediately after settling in, I got a very clear picture of the Williamson County community.
While attending city and town meetings for the first time, Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham, Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander and Thompson’s Station Mayor Corey Napier welcomed me with open arms, telling me to call them anytime. Neighbors were eager to hear my story, and strangers soon became good friends.
Why am I telling you this? Because I wanted to share what makes me so honored to report on your — and now my — community.
From covering Franklin resident Trish Merelo’s mission of preventing deaths by suicide at Natchez Trace Bridge, to covering the historic General Motors strike, telling the stories of Williamson County residents has truly been an experience like no other. Other stories such as documenting the struggles of people experiencing homelessness in Williamson County, or capturing the brave rescue of a trapped Spring Hill construction worker have also stuck with me.
Arguably just as important as the heavy hitting stories, especially in such trying times as these, are the lighter stories. Things like 7 year-old Spring Hill resident Gracyn Brenda bringing her ideas for a more kid-friendly Spring Hill to its mayor, or Columbia (barely) defeating Spring Hill in the annual Mayor’s Cup are just small snippets of what make this community so great.
How you can help
A new kind of story has recently begun, however, one that is not likely to conclude anytime soon — that of course, would be the coronavirus pandemic.
It would be nearly impossible to find a single person in Williamson County who has not been affected in some way by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s caused job loss, business closures, and perhaps worst of all, the forced isolation of Williamson County’s more than 230,000 inhabitants.
But in these difficult times, accurate and timely news is perhaps more important now more than ever. From spreading the news of new COVID-19 prevention drug trials, to sharing the story of nurses during this pandemic, my team and I will do everything in our power to continue to deliver you news that will keep you informed, offer new perspectives, and keep you safe.
With that said, running a news publication takes money. As we don’t (and won’t) charge our readers to access our content, our revenue comes strictly from advertising — something that has dropped significantly since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. And while a paywall is not something on the table, there is a way you can help support local journalism.
Join our new Home Page Community membership program. Starting at $5 a month, and featuring multiple tiers of membership, the program offers tickets to exclusive FW Publishing events, mailed copies of our Home Page Guide to Williamson County and opportunities to meet with our editorial team.
But most of all, it helps support our team of journalists — all of whom are members of the Williamson County community, and are working hard to bring you all of your local news, good or bad.
To learn more about the Home Page Community membership program, or to make a one-time donation, click here.
