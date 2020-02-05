Rain has come to Williamson County, with the National Weather Service issuing a flood watch across multiple counties in Middle Tennessee. Storms are expected to bring in 1-3 inches of rain, with the Flood Watch in effect until 12 p.m. on Thursday.
That rain has already impacted a handful of roads all across county; Clovercroft Road & Wilson Pike, Trinity Road & Ladd Road, Flat Creek Road, Duplex Road & Commonwealth Drive, Port Royal Road & Tom Lunn Road and Old Kedron Road.
View below for an interactive map of all impacted roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.