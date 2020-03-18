With more than 6,000 cases of the new COVID-19 virus reported in the United States, the effects of the pandemic have been felt across all 50 states and thousands of counties, with Tennessee’s own Williamson County being no exception.
Libraries have shut their doors, city meetings have been closed to larger groups and recreational facilities have cancelled nearly all programming, all in tandem with prevention guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control. To help our readers keep track of what’s closed, what’s changed and what isn’t, we’ve developed this guide to help you navigate the chaos.
This guide will be continually updated as changes develop, so be sure to check back regularly.
Franklin
City Hall: Open, reduced to two entry points. Residents looking to pay utility bills are encouraged to do so online by clicking here, over the phone by calling (615) 794-4572 or through the drop box located on Second Avenue South. The city has temporarily waived all service fees for online payments.
Williamson County Public Library: Closed until further notice. Customers who have items checked out during this time will not be charged fines.
Franklin City Court: All in-person court proceedings through March 31 are postponed. Residents can find rescheduled dates by contacting the office via email at franklincitycourt@franklintn.gov or by phone at (615) 794-5362.
“The city of Franklin is following CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines as it relates to public gatherings, and looking at restrictions around gatherings of 50 people or more,” said Franklin city administrator Eric Stuckey. “With that in mind, we’ve canceled a number of city events or postponed those events through the end of April. Those include our Arbor Day celebration, the Tree Planting event, the Kids Art Fest and Movies in the Park. And City Bingo has been canceled until further notice.”
Brentwood
City Hall: Open, although residents looking to pay utility bills are encouraged to do so online by clicking here.
John P. Holt Brentwood Library: Closed until further notice. Items that are due while the library is closed will be renewed for an additional three weeks. Items on hold will be held for two days from when the library reopens.
Brentwood Municipal Court: Open, though those looking to pay fines are encouraged to do so online by clicking here.
“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 or the coronavirus, so the City wants to be proactive in doing its part to help stop the spread in our community and beyond,” said Brentwood city manager Kirk Bednar. “We understand canceling events which our volunteers have worked hard to plan and the community enjoys is difficult, but it’s the right thing to do.”
Spring Hill
City Hall: Open, though city leaders are asking residents to only visit for transactions that must be conducted in person, such as tax relief applications. All utility bills should be paid either online by clicking here, or over the phone by calling (931) 486-2252.
Spring Hill Public Library: Closed until further notice. Information on book and item due dates will be posted to the library’s Facebook page at a later date.
Spring Hill Municipal Court: Closed.
“The Spring Hill Fire Department is suspending any non-essential public contact activities, i.e., station tours, block & birthday parties, school and daycare visits, etc. in an effort to comply with CDC guidelines and to limit the opportunity for potential exposure to the public and personnel,” reads a release from the city of Spring Hill. “Staff and crews remain poised and ready to provide the highest level of care possible when called upon.”
Nolensville
Town Hall: Open, though all public meetings are canceled, including all committee, HOA and small group meetings.
Nolensville Public Library: Closed until further notice. Customers with items checked out during this time will not be charged fines.
Nolensville Municipal Court: Open, though those looking to pay fines are encouraged to do so online by clicking here, or by calling (844) 305-2290.
“I have never experienced this situation as bad as we know it is,” said Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander. “We're going to cancel any meetings [at Town Hall] that could be held elsewhere. We're getting more hand sanitizers and requiring our Public Works Department to clean door handles and other surfaces more often during the day. We're trying to do everything we can short of just shutting Town Hall down completely.”
Thompson’s Station
Town Hall: Open, though city meetings have been canceled through April. Residents looking to pay their utility bills are encouraged to do so online by clicking here, or by phone by calling (877) 285-3271.
Bethesda Public Library: Closed until further notice. Customers with items checked out during this time will not be charged fines.
“I've never seen anything this extraordinary, and I think we're not done yet with measures that might have to take place at the local all the way through a federal level to address all the stuff we've been reading about,” said Thompson’s Station Mayor Corey Napier. “I think the Italian experience of the last month is very predictive of what we're about to see.”
“We canceled any in-person meetings for this month. If this thing persists, we'll continue to look at other non person-to-person ways to keep dialogue going with the community. We are deep cleaning our Community Center where we have all of our town meetings. Our cleaning service is doing an extra thorough scrubbing of town property.”
