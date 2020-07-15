After a nearly nine hour meeting, the Williamson County Commission passed and adopted its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Coming out to $629,471,876 in total expenditures, this year’s budget saw the smallest increase when compared to the previous year’s budget in more than a decade, with the 2009-10 fiscal year budget actually showing a decrease over the previous year’s to the tune of $186,956.
Current tax rates were maintained, and other than the general school fund, no department saw an increase in expenditures over the previous year.
To view the budget in its entirety, click here.
Projected revenues for 2021 fiscal year
For the upcoming fiscal year, county officials project a total of $13.5 billion in revenue from property taxes. Those projects property tax revenues are broken down further as follows:
County outside cities: $2,689,237,829
Brentwood: $3,504,715,240
Fairview: $227,179,933
Franklin (outside FSSD): $2,644,364,350
Franklin (inside FSSD): $2,804,807,279
FSSD (9th outside): $19,584,255
Spring Hill: $826,309,224
Thompson’s Station: $295,604,509
Nolensville: $520,139,905
Other projected revenues for the 2021 fiscal year include $441,607,403 from local taxes, $155,976,283 from the state of Tennessee and $7,778,621 from the federal government, for a combined additional projected revenue of $605,362,307.
Projected revenues from the education impact fee, which imposes a fee on new residential development to go towards schools, was not included in the budget, but was said during the meeting to have generated $20.7 million in 2020 as of June, and $58.8 million since 2017.
Expenditures
The aforementioned figure of $629 million includes all planned expenditures for the 2021 fiscal year, and is broken down into nine categories; General Fund, Solid Waste Sanitation Fund, Drug Control Fund, Highway Fund, General Debt Service Fund, Rural Debt Service Fund, General Purpose School, Central Cafeteria and Extended School Program.
General Purpose School
Making up a whopping 62.9% of the entire budget was General Purpose Schools, which at $395,925,769 was by far the largest of all planned expenditures.
At nearly $396 million, the General Purpose School budget was $9.6 million - or 2.5% - higher than the previous year’s school budget.
A total of 151 new positions were budgeted for, as was $1.5 million for 18,555 Chromebooks for students “if the need for remote learning becomes a reality.”
A total of $127.2 million was budgeted for teacher salaries for a combined total of $189.3 million in funding for teacher salaries and related expenditures like insurance and materials.
A total of $59.4 million was budgeted for special education, and $5.8 million was budgeted for principal salaries for a combined total of $25.2 million in principal-related expenditures like insurance, assistant principals and administrative assistants.
Other budget categories related to schools include the Central Cafeteria and Extended School Program, which were budgeted for $14.5 million and $7 million, respectively.
General Fund
Budgeted for a total of $109,944,915, the General Fund saw the second highest amount of funding in the 2021 budget.
The General Fund covers a wide array of county expenditures including things like the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, government staff salaries, courts and jails.
The 2021 proposed budget for the General Fund was $204,282 - or .18% - less than the previous year’s budget.
A total of $15.5 million was budgeted for the Sheriff’s Department, and $8.2 million was budgeted for jails.
Just over $2.5 million was budgeted for libraries, and $14.5 million was budgeted for the boards that manage parks and fairs.
Solid Waste Sanitation and Highway funds
Solid Waste, a fund that is used for the county’s recycling and waste collection services, was budgeted for $6,742,391, a decrease of 28% when compared to the previous year’s budget.
Highway and public works was budgeted for $13,100,327, a decrease of $3,200 compared to the previous year’s budget.
Debts
As of June, the county’s collective net debts were $729,915,000. Generally speaking, Williamson County’s debt is accumulated through loans related to the construction of schools and government buildings, with funds budgeted annually towards paying those debts off.
For the 2021 fiscal year budget, $47,940,100 was budgeted towards the county’s General Debt Service Fund - which includes loans for things like county government projects and high schools - and $33,940,000 towards the county’s Rural Debt Service Fund, which includes loans issued for K-8 schools outside of the Franklin Special School District.
