Tennesseans the state over will be voting in the state primary election on Thursday, with residents of Williamson County being no exception - but who’s on the ballot, and what?
View below for an overview of everything Williamson County residents will be deciding come Thursday at the ballot box.
U.S. Senate
For those voting in the Republican state primary, there will be a total of 15 candidates to choose from for the open U.S. Senate seat, which is being vacated by current Sen. Lamar Alexander after announcing his intention not to run in 2020 last year.
View below for a list of all Republican candidates for U.S. Senate:
While the Republican race for U.S. Senate is crowded this year, recent polls have shown two clear frontrunners in the Republican U.S. Senate race in Tennessee; Bill Hagerty and Manny Sethi, who according to a recent poll are within striking distance of each other.
Dubbed as the “nastiest Republican primary in the country” by Politico, the race between Hagerty and Sethi has seen millions of dollars worth of attack ads thrown at both candidates.
Both also come with a strong list of endorsements, with President Donald Trump and Sen. Marsha Blackburn endorsing Hagerty, and Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul endorsing Sethi.
For those voting in the Democratic state primary, there will be only five candidates:
The clear frontrunner in the Democratic race for the U.S. Senate is James Mackler, who has raised more than $3 million for his campaign as of July 17. Mackler ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 but dropped out of the race a week after former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredeson announced his entry into the Senate race.
U.S. House of Representatives District 7
Only one Republican candidate is running for the U.S. House of Representatives: incumbent Mark Green, who was first elected in 2018. A U.S. Army veteran and doctor, Green played a significant role in getting $1.2 million secured to place barriers on Natchez Trace Bridge.
The Democratic race for the U.S. House of Representatives also has only one declared candidate, Williamson County resident Kiran Sreepada. Sreepada worked for the U.S. Government Accountability Office for six years prior to his entrance to politics, which he had previously said was motivated by the 2018-19 government shutdown.
There are also two candidates running as Independents; Ronald Brown and Scott Vieira. Born in Columbia, Brown is a U.S. Army veteran who earned a Ph.D. from Murray State University in 2003. Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Vieira served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years and earned a bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University.
Tennessee House of Representatives District 61
The race to represent northern Williamson County in the State House of Representatives is narrowed down to two candidates: Republican incumbent Brandon Ogles and Democratic candidate Sam Bledose.
First elected in 2018 in a highly contested Republican primary, Ogles is the owner of Branch Building Group and earned a Bachelor’s in management from Lipscomb University.
A resident of Brentwood, Bledose earned a Bachelor’s from Tennessee Technological University in 2007, and is a strong proponent of expanding Medicare.
Tennessee House of Representatives District 63
There will be three candidates that will appear on the ballot for candidates of Tennessee’s 63rd District, representing the eastern portion of Williamson County; Republican incumbent Glen Casada, Democratic candidate Elizabeth Madeira, and Independent Brad Fiscus.
First elected to office in 2003, Casada previously served as the Speaker of the House before stepping down from that role in 2019 amid scandal. In office, Casada has routinely called for “small government, low taxes, less regulation, defense of life and defense of our Second Amendment.”
A newcomer to politics, Madeira has spoken strongly of expanding Medicaid, opposing school vouchers and implementing criminal justice reform. Madeira is a former teacher and resident of Franklin.
A member of the Williamson County Board of Education, Fiscus also supports expanding medicaid, ending school vouchers and implementing criminal justice reform. Fiscus said his experience in education would make him uniquely suited to help improve the state’s public education.
Tennessee House of Representatives District 65
Running to represent western Williamson County in the state House of Representatives are two candidates; Republican incumbent Sam Whitson and Democratic candidate Jennifer Foley.
First elected in 2016, Whitson is a U.S. Army veteran who helped prioritize the construction of the Mack Hatcher Parkway extension in Franklin, worked alongside Rep. Mark Green on legislation designed to help prevent suicides at Natchez Trace Bridge and co-sponsored the Human Life Protection Act, which restricts elective abortion procedures in Tennessee in the event of the Roe vs. Wade decision being reversed.
Holding a Ph.D. in Anthropology from Vanderbilt, Foley has advocated for raising teacher and school staff salaries, raising the minimum wage and expanding Medicaid. Foley said she was motivated to run for office for the first time in her life after the 2016 election, calling it a “wake-up call.”
Circuit Court Judge 21st Judicial District
Mike Spitzer, Republican nominee
Assessor of Property
Brad Coleman, Republican nominee
Sheriff
Dusty Rhoades, Republican nominee
County Board of Education (CBE) District 1
CBE District 3
CBE District 5
CBE District 7
CBE District 9
CBE District 11
Franklin Special School District Board of Education (vote for three)
Alicia Barker
Robert W. Blair
Kevin G. Townsel Sr.
Municipal Judge / City of Fairview
Municipal Court Clerk / City of Fairview
Gina Mangrum
Municipal Referendum / Town of Nolensville
This referendum will give Nolensville residents the opportunity to vote to change their form of government from a mayor-aldermanic system to a commission system.
Both Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander and Alderman Wendy Cook-Mucci have argued against the change, citing a potential loss of impact fee revenue, whereas Better Nolensville, a citizen-run group, has argued that a commission system would help the town better manage its growth.
Welcome to the discussion.
