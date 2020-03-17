With the Tennessee Department of Health reporting 73 total cases of the COVID-19 virus as of Tuesday, state leaders, business owners and more are beginning to take drastic measures to help stop the spread of the virus.
To better help identify new cases and further stop its spread, Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics have now begun testing for coronavirus, with five such clinics dotted across Williamson County.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include sore throat, dry cough, fever, runny nose and in severe cases, difficulty breathing. Williamson County residents who are experiencing these symptoms, or have come into close contact with someone known to have the COVID-19 virus may visit any one of the five clinics in Williamson County to be tested.
Costs for coronavirus testing are as of yet unknown, with clinic representatives saying that patients with health insurance should expect to have their insurance billed at a later date.
Those without health insurance are still welcome to get tested, but may receive a medical bill for an as of yet unknown amount later down the road.
Though, legislation is pending in Congress to make testing free for all Americans as part of a grander effort to combat the hardships that accompany the pandemic.
Clinic representatives also advised visitors to check with their health insurance providers beforehand as to whether or not coronavirus testing is covered.
Here are the five Vanderbilt and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. All clinics are open from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Monday - Friday, and from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Spring Hill Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic
Where: 3098 Campbell Station Parkway, Suite 100 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Franklin Vanderbilt Health and Williamson County Walk-In Clinic
Where: 1834 W McEwen Drive, Suite 110, Franklin, TN37067
Franklin Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic
Where: 919 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064
Brentwood Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic
Where: 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200, Brentwood, TN 37027
Nolensville Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic
Where: 940 Oldham Drive, Nolensville, TN 37135
