Election Day has arrived, and while Williamson County saw more than 122,000 ballots cast during the early voting period, more than 43,000 registered voters in the county have yet to vote.
To those who have decided to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots in Williamson County, here is everything you need to know.
Voting requirements
Residents will need to be registered to vote. Click here to find out if you're registered.
If registered, voters will need to bring a state or federally issued photo ID with them to vote, even if expired. First-time voters in Tennessee must also bring with them proof of residency, which can be a utility bill or piece of mail with the voter's name and address on it.
Voters who have moved elsewhere within the same county but have not updated their place of residence through the state's voter registration system may still participate in Election Day voting, though are required to fill out an affidavit before being allowed to vote.
Voting locations, times
Williamson County will have 25 voting locations on Election Day, and thanks to the adoption of the Election Day Convenient Vote Center Plan in 2019, residents can cast their ballots at any of the polling places regardless of which precinct they reside in.
All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Brenthaven Church / 516 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
- Edmondson Elementary School / 851 Edmondson Pike, Brentwood
- The Brentwood Library / 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood
- Sunset Elementary School / 100 Sunset Trail, Brentwood
- Nolensville Town Hall / 7218 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville
- Grassland Middle School / 2390 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin
- Hunters Bend Elementary / 2121 Fieldstone Pkwy, Franklin
- First Presbyterian Church / 101 Legends Club Ln, Franklin
- Cool Springs Conference Center / 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin
- Clovercroft Elementary School / 9336 Clovercroft Rd, Franklin
- Pearre Creek Elementary / 1811 Townsend Blvd, Franklin
- Senior Enrichment Center / 110 Everbright Ave, Franklin
- The Church of the City / 828 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin
- Franklin Christian Church / 4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin
- Trinity Elementary School / 4410 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin
- Hillsboro Middle School / 5412 Pinewood Rd, Franklin
- Oakview Elementary / 2390 Henpeck Ln, Franklin
- Page High School / 6281 Arno Rd, Franklin
- Independence High School / 1776 Declaration Way, Thompson's Station
- Bethesda Elementary School, 4907 Bethesda Rd, Thompson's Station
- Heritage Elementary School / 4801 Columbia Pike, Spring Hill
- Longview Recreation Center / 2909 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill
- Spring Station Middle School / 1000 Spring Station Dr, Spring Hill
- Westwood Elementary School / 7200 Tiger Trl, Fairview
- Fairview Recreation Center / 2714 Fairview Blvd, Fairview
To view a map of all Election Day polling places, click here.
Voters in Maury County on the south side of Spring Hill will still be required to vote at their designated polling place. Click here to find out which precinct to vote at in Maury County.
How to vote
The 2020 election will be the first presidential election in Williamson County to use the new Image Cast X - a hybrid paper ballot-making device with optical scanner.
Voters will make their selections via a touchscreen display, after which the machine will print out a paper ballot. A polling worker will then guide voters to deposit their paper ballot into a scanner, where both a digital and physical copy of the voters' ballot is stored and sealed.
View the video below for a demonstration of the new technology.
What's on the ballot in Williamson County
In addition to the general and state elections, the town of Thompson's Station and the city of Fairview will also be holding elections of their own. Fairview will have four city commission seats up for grabs, whereas Thompson's Station will have two aldermen seats to be filled.
Regarding the three seats up for grabs in the State House of Representatives, voters will be limited to voting in the race relevant to the district they reside in. Click here to find out which State House race you'll be voting in.
President and Vice President
Donald Trump and Michael Pence / Republican
Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris / Democratic
Don Blankenship and William Mohr / Independent
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson / Independent
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker / Green
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy "Spike" Cohen / Libertarian
Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett / Independent
Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman / Independent
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball / Independent
United States Senate
Bill Hagerty / Republican
Marquita Bradshaw / Democratic
Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi Sr. / Independent
Jeffrey Alan Grunau / Independent
Ronnie Henley / Independent
G. Dean Hill / Independent
Steven Hooper / Independent
Aaron James / Independent
Elizabeth McLeod / Independent
Kacey Morgan / Independent
Eric William Stansberry / Independent
United States House of Representatives, District 7
Mark Green / Republican
Kiran Sreepada / Democratic
Ronald Brown / Independent
Scott Anthony Vieira Jr / Independent
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 61
Brandon Ogles / Republican
Sam Bledsoe / Democratic
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 63
Glen Casada / Republican
Elizabeth Madeira / Democratic
Bradley Fiscus / Independent
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 65
Sam Whitson / Republican
Jenn Foley / Democratic
City of Fairview Commissioner (voters will select three)
Lisa Anderson
Derek Burks
Brandon Butler
Scott Lucas
Christopher McDonald
Debby Rainey
City of Fairview Commissioner (voters will select one)
Rod Dawson
Gregory DeWire
Thompson's Station Alderman (voters will select two)
