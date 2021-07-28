Starting at 12:01 a.m. this Friday, Tennesseans will be able to take advantage of three separate tax holidays, two of which are new to this year. But exactly what items will be exempt from sales tax, and for how long?
While qualifying items may be purchased tax-free starting Friday both in-person or online, there are a number of exceptions.
Read on to see our breakdown of everything you need to know about Tennessee's upcoming tax holidays.
Clothing, school supplies and computers
12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30 - 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1
Tennessee's original tax holiday that sees clothing, school supplies and computers be sold tax free has returned again this year and will be in effect this weekend on Friday and Saturday.
For clothing, any general apparel under $100 will be tax-free, including such items as shirts, pants, socks, shoes and dresses. A number of items that may be considered general apparel such as sunglasses, handbags and jewelry are not exempt from taxes. For a complete list of items in this category not exempt from taxes, click here.
School supplies are also included in the weekend-long tax holiday, with individual items priced at $100 or less eligible to be sold tax-free.
Items such as backpacks, paper, pens, binders, art supplies and more will all be exempt from sales tax.
Much like clothing, however, some items that may be considered school or art supplies will not be tax exempt. Items falling into this category include any paints other than acrylic, tempera and oil paints defined as school art supplies, and paintbrushes "not used for artwork."
For a complete list of school and art supplies not exempt from sales tax this weekend, click here.
The third and final category in Tennessee's original tax holiday is computers, with all computers and laptops with a purchase price of $1,500 or less being tax free this weekend.
To put the amount of money potentially saved into perspective, a computer purchased for $1,500 would ordinarily net $146.25 in sales tax with Williamson County's combined sales tax rate of 9.75%.
Items not exempt from tax in this category include storage media like flash drives, individually purchased software, printer supplies and household appliances. For a complete list of computer items not exempt from tax this weekend, click here.
For more information on the clothing, school supplies and computers tax holiday, including a complete list of tax-exempt items, click here.
Food, food ingredients and prepared food
12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30 - 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5
New to this year, Tennessee's newest tax holiday will see most food items - including food purchased at restaurants - be sold tax-free for an entire week.
Food and food ingredients are defined by the state as being "liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans." Items not exempt from tax during this period include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy and dietary supplements.
Prepared food exempt from taxes includes any items that are either sold in a heated state, contains two or more food ingredients mixed together, or is sold with eating utensils. In layman's terms, nearly all food purchased at a restaurant will be exempt from sales tax during this period.
For more information on this tax holiday, click here.
Gun safes and safety equipment
12:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2021 - 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022
Another tax holiday new to this year, all gun safes and gun safety devices will be sold tax free for an entire year.
The state defines a gun safe as "a locking container or other enclosure equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one or more firearms."
A gun safety device is defined as "Any integral device to be equipped or installed on a firearm that permits the user to program the firearm to operate only for specified persons designated by the user through computerized locking devices or other means integral to and permanently part of the firearm."
For more information on this tax holiday, click here.
